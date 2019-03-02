Well, Israel’s bought and paid for Congress is really putting out for them.

Senators Ted Cruz and Tom Cotton, always as enthusiastic as hyperactive puppies to put Israel’s greed and ambitions over the interests of the American people and reason, have introduced legislation to hand Syria’s Golan Heights over to Israel. Israel wants to legitimise their illegal military occupation of the Golan for three primary reasons:

1) Water – the area is a primary source of precious water that should be going to Syria.