Tags
Benjamin Netanyahu, Dick Cheney, Donald Trump, Genie Energy, Israel, President Bashar Al Assad, Rothschilds, syria, USA, war crimes
Well, Israel’s bought and paid for Congress is really putting out for them.
Senators Ted Cruz and Tom Cotton, always as enthusiastic as hyperactive puppies to put Israel’s greed and ambitions over the interests of the American people and reason, have introduced legislation to hand Syria’s Golan Heights over to Israel. Israel wants to legitimise their illegal military occupation of the Golan for three primary reasons:
1) Water – the area is a primary source of precious water that should be going to Syria.
2) Geographic position – the hills of the Golan overlook Israel as well as Syria.
3) Oil – of course – that Israel is illegally drilling for in an exclusive partnership with Genie Energy that has on its board of directors none other than Dick Cheney (former US VP), Rupert Murdoch (media mogul who started Fox News and now owns National Geographic and other media outlets), James Woolsey (former CIA director), Larry Summers (former head of the US Treasury), and Nathaniel Rothschild.
Israel stole that land plain and simple, and massacred 34 men and injured 171 on the United States vessel Liberty while they were doing it.
Even Israeli General Moshe Dayan admitted that Israel stole that land. He explained how and why in an interview:
General Dayan interrupted: ”Never mind that. After all, I know how at least 80 percent of the clashes there started. In my opinion, more than 80 percent, but let’s talk about 80 percent. It went this way: We would send a tractor to plow some area where it wasn’t possible to do anything, in the demilitarised area, and knew in advance that the Syrians would start to shoot. If they didn’t shoot, we would tell the tractor to advance farther, until in the end the Syrians would get annoyed and shoot. And then we would use artillery and later the air force also, and that’s how it was.” https://www.nytimes.com/…/general-s-words-shed-a-new-light-…
Pearson Sharp of One America News did a great summary report last May on the Genie Energy connection to the war against Syria: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IzFjlY3k19s
As an American, I will continue to push for any elected representative of the United States to be investigated and tried for any actions that put the interests of a foreign government over those of the US. #Israelgate
Janice Kortkamp