News sources in Syria for Western colonial media, fake NGOs (Amnesty, HRW, SOHR etc.) are all funded by Western governments — the same governments destroying Syria and supporting terrorism. The notion that CBC or any other Western news source is a legitimate source of information is ridiculous. They are fake news.
War propaganda. Criminal. (al Nusra Front = al Qaeda in Syria)
“What’s worse, the Aleppo Media Center is embedded exclusively with Al Nusra Front, Arar al-Sham and terrorist-controlled areas. In their own words, they work closely with Al Nusra Front provided the regime change objectives are adhered to, regardless of the number of Syrian civilians massacred along the way – which is undoubtedly the case in Aleppo and all over the country too.” — Vanessa Beeley