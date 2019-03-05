The war on Syria has been going on for more than 8 years now. The US backed terrorists that morphed from the FSA into ISIS are nearly wiped out but no thanks to the US that seems to be taking credit for killing their own terrorists.

Not only do they not attack ISIS, but they protect them from the Syrian Arab Army. Only a few days ago the SAA were attacked again by the US Coalition killing 30 Syrian soldiers.

JLC/FOS