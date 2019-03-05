The war on Syria has been going on for more than 8 years now. The US backed terrorists that morphed from the FSA into ISIS are nearly wiped out but no thanks to the US that seems to be taking credit for killing their own terrorists.
Not only do they not attack ISIS, but they protect them from the Syrian Arab Army. Only a few days ago the SAA were attacked again by the US Coalition killing 30 Syrian soldiers.
JLC/FOS
willow bell said:
They didn’t morph they are distinct entities, who share an ideology in part. Both are foundationalist.
Most of the Syrian Brothers aka FSA are still in Syria and probably denying their affiliations, for now at least.
friendsofsyria said:
Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi went from FSA to leader of ISIS. FSA, Al Nusra (Al Qaeda) all joined forces to create ISIS. They are all one of the same. Same faces, same flags.
