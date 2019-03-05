The New Zealand man who joined the Islamic State group and was captured in Syria told journalists he regrets not being able to afford a slave and expects to return home.

Mark Taylor is among a half-dozen or so New Zealanders thought to have joined the militant group. He remains a citizen, but New Zealand officials say his detention abroad and apparent lack of travel documents are obstacles to his return and he may face legal consequences for his actions.

Taylor, also known as Mohammad Daniel and Abu Abdul Rahman, burnt his New Zealand passport after going to Syria to fight for Isis. Photo / Supplied

Known by the Twitter handle “Kiwi Jihadi,” Taylor notoriously forgot to turn off Twitter’s geotagging function in 2014, alerting outsiders to the location of Islamic State fighters.

Taylor told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation from a Kurdish prison that after five years with the Islamic State, he fled in December and surrendered to Kurdish forces because life had become unbearable. He said there was no food or money and basic services had collapsed.

Taylor said he wasn’t a fighter and instead worked for the group as a guard on the border between the Islamic State and Syrian government forces. He said he was jailed three times by Islamic State, including once for 50 days over the geotagging incident.

He said he witnessed beheadings and executions.

“They had a lady they took out of a truck and shot her in the back of the head,” Taylor told the ABC. “There was a big crowd gathering around. I asked, ‘What’s going on?’ but no one answered.”

Taylor said he regretted not being able to afford a Yazidi slave. The Islamic State took thousands of Yazidi women and girls as sex slaves, viewing female members of the religious minority as heretics worthy of subjugation and rape.

“To buy a slave, you’re looking at least $4000 American to buy an older woman, at least past 50 years old,” he told ABC. “And to buy a decent one, at least (US) $10,000 or $20,000.”

Taylor said he got stuck being married to two Syrian women, and that neither relationship worked out.