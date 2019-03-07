During my presence 9 months ago in Beirut, Hezbollah won the 2018 elections on may 6th. So now the US, UK and EU wants to put all these Lebanese under sanctions? 3 million? Do they think they world and it’s people is a game, a chess game?

Shia and Christians alike, voted for Hezbollah, because they really help the people in Lebanon, not their “US puppet” government, who live in luxury, the majority of the Lebanese live in poverty and are fed up with this situation.

Election in Lebanon 6 May 2018. Hezbollah has doubled. The situation of the Lebanese people deteriorated by the 3 million refugees from Syria and the influence of Saudi Arabia and the Zionist threat.