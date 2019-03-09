Israeli Snipers Kill and Injure Women’s Day Demonstrators in Gaza

DAMASCUS, SYRIA- Israeli snipers have injured over 100 Palestinians and killed a young man, at Gaza’s ‘Women’s Day’ marches.

According to a statement delivered by the Spokesman for the Gaza Health Ministry, Ashraf Al-Qedra, 42 Palestinian demonstrators were shot and today with live ammunition by Israeli snipers. A 23 year old peaceful demonstrator, named Tamer Arafat, was also shot with live ammunition killing him in Eastern Rafah (Southern Gaza.

Today was the 50th consecutive Friday ‘Great Return March’ demonstration in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The theme of today’s protest was a Women’s Day march.

So far an estimated 270 protesters in Gaza have been killed since 30 March, 2018. No Israelis have been killed by the demonstrators.

