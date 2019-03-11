Tags
From Emilios George Ades Georgiades
The American flag, the Star Spangled Banner, is the most spat on, stamped on, torn and burnt national symbol in the world.
In the collective conscience of the world it has come to symbolise oppression, death and misery. It is not by accident that US Embassies around the world draw, by far, the largest number of civil protests. Nor is it a coincidence that US diplomatic missions are built like fortresses.
I’ve had occasion to visit both the US and the Russian Embassies in my country. Entering the US Embassy was like entering Fort Knox with its layer upon layer of security measures, while exiting it was like trying to escape from Colditz Castle. The Russian Embassy by contrast, apart from an iron fence surrounding the compound, resembles a high class hotel where you are made to feel welcome from the moment you enter the front door.
….and no, we do not “envy American freedoms.”