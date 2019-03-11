From Emilios George Ades Georgiades

The American flag, the Star Spangled Banner, is the most spat on, stamped on, torn and burnt national symbol in the world.

In the collective conscience of the world it has come to symbolise oppression, death and misery. It is not by accident that US Embassies around the world draw, by far, the largest number of civil protests. Nor is it a coincidence that US diplomatic missions are built like fortresses.