Damascus, SANA – Syria condemns in the strongest of terms the statements made by US Senator Lindsey Graham regarding occupied Syrian Golan, an official source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said on Tuesday.

The source said that these statements show the arrogant mentality of the US administration and that it views the region’s issues with “Zionist eyes” in a manner that serves Israeli interests.

The source said Graham’s statements not only show ignorance of historical and geographical facts; it also shows the United States’ disregard and blatant violation of international law.

The source stressed that all UN resolutions – particularly Security Council resolution no. 497 of 1981 under Chapter 7, which was approved unanimously by all Council members including the US – affirm the legal status of the Syrian Golan as occupied territory, and that the Israeli occupation’s decision to annex it is null and void.

The Syrian people in general, and the people of the occupied Syrian Golan in particular, are determined to continue fighting until the occupied Syrian Golan is liberated in full and restored to the homeland, the source added, asserting that the occupation will end eventually, no matter how long it may last.

Hazem Sabbagh

