The Russian reconciliation centre said that US refusal to let through buses for evacuation of refugees from the Rubakan camp prolongs the suffering of Syrians who are held there against their will

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The refusal of the United States to let through buses for evacuation of refugees from the Rubakan camp prolongs the suffering of Syrians who are held at the camp against their will, head of the Russian Centre for reconciliation of the conflicting sides Viktor Kupchishin told reporters on Saturday.

“The refusal of the United States to let through the buses for evacuation of refugees and to ensure security for humanitarian convoys inside the 55-kilometer zone around the US base in Al-Tanf, does not allow to stop suffering of Syrian citizens who are still held at the Rubakan camp against their will and are subjected to arbitrariness by militants from US-controlled radical armed groups,” Kupchishin said.

He also noted that the Syrian government guaranteed security to temporarily displaced persons, as well as simplified document recovery procedures. “Centres have been set up for temporary accommodation and housing of refugees,” he added.

Kupchishin reminded that a humanitarian corridor has been opened along with the Jleb mobile checkpoint for the unhampered return of temporarily displaced persons from the Al-Tanf zone. He said that special bus convoys were sent to the Jleb checkpoint to assist in the process.

The head of the Russian reconciliation centre added that over the pas 24 hours, militants have shelled settlements in the provinces of Latakia and Aleppo, as well as the city of Aleppo and its outskirts. Kupchishin said that the Russian reconciliation centre did not conduct humanitarian operations in the past 24 hours.

