Beirut, SANA- Commissioner of the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) in the Middle East Haitham Abu Said affirmed that the US continued support to the terrorist organisations in Syria proves that it is not serious in putting an end to the crisis.

In a statement on Monday, Abu Said noted that the US administration is not serious with regard to ending the humanitarian tragedies in Syria through its insistence on continuing to support the terrorist organisations in Syria which are still committing crimes against the innocents.

He indicated that “Brussel Conference” has been wrong since the beginning because it didn’t invite the Syrian state which is concerned first and foremost with the Syrian affair.

He asserted that Washington and the Israeli occupation entity are working on undermining the situations in Lebanon through interfering in its internal affairs and exerting pressure on the Lebanese national resistance.

Ruaa al-Jazaeri

