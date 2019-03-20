Moçambique. Texto do Fabrizio Gaglia a descrever a cidade da Beira após o ciclone ! (em inglês e português )

Today (Monday, March 18) I managed to catch a flight from Beira to Maputo but via Nampula to be able to access the internet and to update you all on the latest events that struck the province of Sofala. A higly destructive cyclone Idai massacred Sofala on Thursday night, March 14th. Since that day on we are without electric power, communication, fuel, food, drinking water, roads connections, ATMs and banks. This cyclone has left behind only death and destruction. The schools, our office, the hospitals that have remained standing have become the refuge of hundreds of families who have lost everything. The roof of the hospital in Beira has fallen and 5 newborns from the neonatology ward have died, another 160 people have died in the facility. There is no standing light pole, trees block the streets, no shop or market is operational. We have only eaten oranges and avocados for 3 days and we rationalize drinking water.

The wind was so strong that it launched the air conditioner motors from the walls to the surrounding roofs. Small animals were also literal blown away and now are hanging dead on trees or roofs. Reading the latest news online, we know that now the wind has reached 230km / h. No window or door has resisted the fury of sea water, sand, stones and all that it encountered on the way. The plates of the roofs were sheets that wedged inside the houses. Our houses had become swimming pools and we protected ourselves with mattresses so as not to be hit by glass and objects. The house I had rented for the past 5 years in front if the beach has fallen apart!

All this nightmare lasted from pm until to 4. The last hour was the most dangerous, the wind diminished a few minutes and then attacked more forcefully by destroying the last houses that had survived the previous hours.

The next day I asked two of our sailors to go to Barada’s mission to get some information, but the sea and the wind did not allow navigation. So I asked one of our drivers to take the land route, but after 40 km he had to go back to the city because the road had been swallowed and in its place there was a lake with crocodiles and people trapped in the trees.

People who walked for two days to Beira told me that entire villages with homes and people have disappeared. The President of the Republic of Mozambique has announced that at this time the districts of: Buzi (Barada and Estaquinha), Chibabava (Mangunde) and Marromeu are completely isolated from the rest of the word. The president expressed high concern with the subsequent diseases, calamities and number of human casualties already expected as according to him and with what is now visible from the air photos, there are hundreds of bodies flooting on the waters of River Buzi and River Pungue..

In the city at night, groups of people wander around, no one knows whether to cut down trees or cut people as the level of criminality and violent attacks to people and open houses has been usual.

Meanwhile and after 4 days I have received few information from the missions.

Machanga: the mission boarding school has no more roofs and the students sleep under the trees and we have completely lost the breeding of pigs.

Estaquinha: I only have information on the agricultural field. We have lost more than 100 tons of corn (food for 4 months in our boarding schools), all agricultural machines are under water. An investment of 200,000 euros swallowed by water. I have no information about the mission.

Mangunde: Part of the school, boarding school and health center without the roofs. The communities around the mission are completely flooded.

Our mission on the beach: Barada I don’t have any news yet and I fear for the worst.

Our new Beira office is almost destroyed and armed police, guards and our 3 dogs stand guard day and night.

Some of our officials and students have been injured, and fortunatly so far we have no information of casualties among them.

It continues raining heavily and i tis forecasted that it will be that way for the following days and the rivers continue to increase their alert level. The neighbouring countries are also being affected by heavy rains and Mozambique is now expecting them to open their dams to avoid its collapse. But this means more floods in Sofala.

I am dismayed and shattered by this Dantesque scenario and the panic in the faces of those who now fear for their life and that of their beloved ones. We need urgent help.

Fabrizio Graglia

Associação Moçambicana Esmabama – Sofala

🇵🇹🇵🇹🇵🇹🇵🇹

Caros amigos,

Hoje (segunda-feira, 18 de Março) consegui fazer a viagem de Beira para Nampula e depois para a Maputo para poder aceder à Internet e poder actualizar-vos sobre os últimos acontecimentos que atingiram a província de Sofala. Um ciclone devastador (Idai) massacrou Sofala na noite de quinta-feira, 14 de março. Desde aquele dia ficámos sem energia elétrica, comunicações telefónicas, combustível, comida, água potável, estradas, ATM’s e os bancos mantêm-se fechados. Este ciclone deixou para trás um rasto de morte e destruição como não há memória no país. As escolas, nosso escritório, os hospitais que permaneceram em pé tornaram-se o refúgio de centenas de famílias que perderam tudo. O telhado do hospital central da Beira caiu e 5 recém-nascidos da enfermaria de neonatologia morreram, mais 160 pessoas morreram naquelas instalações devido principalmente à falta de energia que mantinha as máquinas hospitalares e à queda parcial da estrutura. Não há postes de luz em pé, as árvores tombadas bloqueiam as ruas, nenhuma loja ou mercado está operacional. Só comemos laranjas e abacates durante 3 dias e racionalizamos a água potável.

O vento era tão forte que arrancou os motores de ares condicionados atirando-os para os telhados circunvizinhos. Lendo as ultimas notícias online, verifico agora que o vento chegou a 230km / h naquela noite. Nenhuma janela ou porta resistiu à fúria da água do mar, areia, pedras e tudo o que encontrou no caminho. As chapas arrancadas aos telhados eram como punhais que entravam dentro das casas. Nossas casas tornaram-se piscinas e protegemo-nos com colchões para não sermos atingidos por objetos e vidros estilhaçados das janelas. A casa que arrendei nos últimos 5 anos localizada em frente à praia na Ponta Gea caiu por terra como um baralho de cartas restando apenas a parte traseira da mesma. Vários animais de pequeno porte literalmente voaram ficando pendurados em árvores ou a apodrecer nos telhados e escombros. Tudo isso durou das 20horas até às 4h da manhã. A última hora foi a mais perigosa, o vento diminuiu por alguns minutos e depois atacou com mais força, destruindo as últimas casas que sobreviveram às horas anteriores.

No dia seguinte, pedi a dois de nossos marinheiros que fossem à missão de Barada para obter algumas informações, mas o mar e o vento não permitiram a navegação. Então eu pedi a um de nossos motoristas para tomar a rota terrestre, mas depois de 40 km ele teve que voltar para a cidade porque a estrada tinha sido engolida e em seu lugar havia um lago com crocodilos e pessoas presas nas árvores.

Pessoas que caminharam durante dois dias até à Beira disseram-me que aldeias inteiras com casas e pessoas desapareceram. O Presidente da República de Moçambique anunciou que neste momento os distritos de: Buzi (Barada e Estaquinha), Chibabava (Mangunde) e Marromeu estão completamente isolados. E segundo ele expressou com preocupação esperam-se centenas de mortes e doenças subsequentes, dado que também pelo que é observável pelas fotografias aéreas que começam a circular, dezenas de corpos flutuam nos rios Buzi e Pungue.

Na cidade à noite, grupos de pessoas andam a vaguear, ninguém sabe se cortam árvores ou cortam pessoas, pois os números de criminalidade violenta aumentaram consideravelmente, tendo-se registado vários ataques a pessoas e assaltos às casas danificadas e abertas.

Enquanto isso, após 4 dias, tenho informações apenas parciais acerca das missões.

Machanga: a missão não tem mais telhados e os nossos alunos internos dormem sob as árvores e perdemos completamente a criação de porcos.

Estaquinha: Eu só tenho informações sobre o campo agrícola. Perdemos mais de 100 toneladas de milho (alimento por 4 meses em nossos internatos), todas as máquinas agrícolas estão submersas. Um investimento de 200.000 euros engolidos pela água. Não tenho informações sobre a missão.

Mangunde: Parte da escola, internato e centro de saúde estão sem teto. As comunidades circunvizinhas estão completamente inundadas.

Nossa missão na praia- Barada: Ainda não tenho novidades e infelizmente temo o pior.

Nosso novo escritório da Beira está quase destruído e policiais armados, guardas e os nossos três ca~es ficam de guarda dia e noite.

Alguns dos nossos funcionários e estudantes foram feridos, mas até agora ainda não tivemos notícias de mortes entre os nossos.

Continua a chover torrencialmente e prevê-se que se mantenha assim nos próximos dias e os rios continuam a aumentar seu nível de alerta. Os países vizinhos que estão também a ser afetados por chuvas torrenciais irão seguramente abrir as comportas das suas barragens para evitar a sua danificação, pelo que se espera ainda mais cheias na região de Sofala.

Estou consternado e destroçado com este cenário dantesco e com o pânico nos rostos de quem agora teme pela vida e dos seus. Precisamos de ajuda urgente.

Fabrizio Graglia

Associção Moçambicana Esmabama – Sofala