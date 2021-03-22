Hasaka, SANA- Seven persons, including children, were killed in an explosion of ammunition cache in one of the houses of Turkish occupation’ mercenaries in Ras al-Ayn City in Hasaka northwestern countryside where the Turkish occupation- aligned terrorist groups spread.

Local sources told SANA that an explosion of an ammunition cache hidden in one of the houses of the Turkish occupation mercenaries in Ras al-Ayn City has caused the death of all the members of the terrorists’ family which consists of seven persons including four children.

The sources added that the explosion occurred while three terrorists were inspecting the stored ammunition in the house which led to the explosion of a bomb and the fire expanded throughout the cache causing its explosion completely.

The areas where Turkish occupation-backed terrorist groups spread have been witnessing bombings and infight among terrorist groups over dividing control over the occupied areas, and the stolen properties, causing the martyrdom and the injury of dozens of civilians, in addition to displacing them from their villages, towns and agricultural lands.

Rafah al-Allouni / Ruaa al-Jazaeri