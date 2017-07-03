Syrian authorities have caught US military aircraft secretly transporting ISIS terrorists out of Syria to unknown destinations.

According to senior Syrian legislator Ammar al-Assad, the United States is helping ISIS to escape Raqqa, where Russian and Syrian forces are successfully defeating the terrorist organization.

Farsnews.com reports: Assad said that the US is now transferring the ISIL terrorists from Syria, specially Raqqa province, to unknown places.

Arab media outlets had disclosed that the ISIL started withdrawing troops from West of Raqqa province following an agreement with the US-backed Kurdish forces, while Syrian army soldiers managed to oust ISIL from its last strongholds in Eastern Aleppo and enter Western part of the group’s de-facto capital in the Arab country.

Al-Assad revealed mid-June that the US has transferred the ISIL ringleaders who are originally from the Western states from Raqqa to other regions.

He said that the US has allowed over 120 ISIL members to leave Raqqa with their weapons and go towards al-Sukhnah to create insecurity in Palmyra (Tadmur) region but the Russian and Syrian fighter jets pounded and killed them.

“The US is highly coordinated with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) as some of the group’s commanders are from the US, Britain, France and certain regional states. Actually what is happening in the battlefield is against what the media say. Many surprising events happen,” al-Assad added.

He said that weeks ago, the US-led coalition planes staged heliborne operations in Raqqa and transferred a number of ISIL ringleaders to unknown places, adding that they were not Syrian, Iraqi or Chinese, but were the western commanders of the ISIL.

Noting that Raqqa is highly important to the US, he stressed that “How could it be possible for the ISIL and the SDF to arrive at an agreement, despite their ideological differences, that allows the ISIL leaders to leave Raqqa through a safe passage.”

source