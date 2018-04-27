Justice for Brian D. Hill of USWGO Alternative News

Stanley Bolten,

This is the day I have feared for the worst of all to happen to good patriots and alternative media. The child pornography set up attacks continue while Brian sits wrongfully convicted and ignored by the FBI.

Now somebody or maybe even a group of people, has sent child pornography to Alex Jones, according to his claims, and it is likely in an attempt to set him up just like Luke Rudkowski and Stewart Rhodes. Why would anybody want to send child porn to the media? Most likely to set people up and silence the media and create a massive chilling effect.

YouTube Link in case the embed doesn’t start the video at 51(min):20(sec)

Alex Jones has just acknowledged on air that somebody has attempted to send him child pornography, the “most horrible vile child porn” as Alex Jones said it on air for the Friday…