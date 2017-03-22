by Vanessa Beeley

The White Helmets. The biggest propaganda heist in the six year history of the dirty war against Syria is unravelling. The glamour of an Oscar is not enough to disguise the sordid details of the White Helmet ties to Al Qaeda (Nusra Front in Syria) and various other extremist, atrocity committing groups embedded in Syria by the NATO and Gulf state regimes. No amount of money laundering is going to wash their image clean after the latest series of reports from Swedish Doctors for Human Rights, exposing macabre, medical malpractice and suspected use of drugged or dead children as props in a propaganda campaign to unseat the Syrian government and to destabilize an entire nation & its people.

Part I of the SWEDHR series: WHITE HELMETS: Swedish Doctors Denounce Medical Malpractice and ‘Misuse’ of Children for Propaganda Purposes

“Dr Leif Elinder, a known Swedish medical doctor profile, author and specialist in paediatrics, summarised the following in his reply: [7]

“After examination of the video material, I found that the measures inflicted upon those children, some of them lifeless, are bizarre, non-medical, non-lifesaving, and even counterproductive in terms of life-saving purposes of children”.

Further, I received a detailed clinical statement from Dr Lena Oske, a Swedish medical doctor and general practitioner. In her statement, Dr Oske referred to the presumed, adrenaline injection, performed in the White Helmet video (excerpt in the photo above). Her specialist opinion dismisses the procedure conducted in the White Helmet video, as unqualified and incorrect. Furthermore, she describes the earlier assessment of the procedure by a colleague who had exclaimed:

“If not already dead, this injection would have killed the child!”

Part II of the SWEDHR series: WHITE HELMETS: Are Dead Children Being Used as Props for Propaganda Videos?

“I think that even from the very brief video, we can see that this child has a reduced level of consciousness: he does not vocalize, does not open his eyes, and his only movements are to turn his head to one side and to open his mouth before he stops breathing altogether. This looks like respiratory depression, rather than injury to the lungs; he appears to be too sleepy to breathe. I think the most likely diagnosis is a drug overdose causing reduced level of consciousness and respiratory depression. Opiates are the most likely class of drug to cause this. Chlorine causes acute inhalation injury, but does not (in any of the sources I have read) cause reduced level of consciousness: the victim struggles to breathe until the end.”

Maria Zakharova Press Briefing

Director of the Information and Press Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation (the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation), Maria Zakharova publicly exposed the White Helmets once more, in yesterday’s press briefing.

Basing her statement upon the shocking evidence provided by the SWEDHR investigation into the alleged Sarmin chlorine gas attacks of March 2015, Zakharova slammed the propaganda role of this multi-million-dollar-funded, largely made-in-Britain, fraudulent, terrorist supporting organisation. She also emphasised the abhorrence of the suspected use of dying or already dead/drugged children as props in a manipulated cameo scene, designed to elicit sympathy for a No Fly Zone in Syria. WATCH ~

