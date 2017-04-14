Hillary Clinton’s former policy adviser told the presidential candidate that Al-Qaeda is on the side of the United States in Syria.

Wikileaks has just posted an unclassified email to Hillary Clinton from her foreign policy advisor, Jake Sullivan. The email is dated February 2012, with heading “See last item – AQ is on our side in Syria”.

AQ meaning Al Qaeda.

“[al-Quada] is on our side in Syria”–email from policy advisor to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (Feb 2012)

Another interesting part of the email published by Wikileaks says…

UNCLASSIFIED U.S. Department of State Case No. F-2014-20439 Doc No. C05789138 Date: 10/30/2015 AL-ZAWAHIRI URGES MUSLIM SUPPORT FOR OPPOSITION (U) Al-Qaida leader al-Zawahiri called on Muslims in Turkey and the Middle East to aid rebel forces in their fight against supporters of Syrian President Asad in an interne video recording. Al-Zawahiri also urged the Syrian people not to rely on the AL, Turkey, or the United States for assistance.euters)

The full chain of the unclassified emails in that document published by Wikileaks can be found here, reprinted below…

UNCLASSIFIED U.S. Department of State Case No. F-2014-20439 Doc No. C05789138 Date: 10/30/2015

RELEASE IN FULL

From: Sullivan, JacobJ <SullivanJJ@state.gov>

Sent: Sunday, February 12, 2012 4:01 PM

To:

Subject: Fw:SPOTREPORT02/12/11(SBU)

See last item – AQ is on our side in Syria.

Otherwise, things have basically turned out as expected.

From: OpsAlert

Sent: Sunday, February 12, 2012 03:31 PM

Subject: SPOT REPORT 02/12/11 (SBU)

SENSITIVE BUT UNCLASSIFIED

EXECUTIVE SECRETARIAT

Operations Center

SPOT REPORT

Syria Update

Sunday, February 12, 2012

1530 EST

ARAB LEAGUE RESOLUTION ON SYRIA

• (U) Syria rejected a resolution issued by Arab League (AL) foreign ministers, which requested the UNSC

create a joint UN-AL peacekeeping mission for Syria and demanded an immediate cease-fire. The resolution

further called for the AL to end its current observer mission, tighten economic sanctions, halt diplomatic

cooperation with the Syrian government, and provide political and material support to the Syrian

opposition. (Reuters)

• (SBU) Embassy Cairo comments AL SYG al-Araby said he received a letter from Russian Foreign Minister

Lavrov indicating Russia supports a cease-fire and would support sending monitors under UN-AL auspices,

provided Syria approved the countries contributing monitors.ps/Embassy Cairo e -mail)

• (U) Tunisian Foreign Minister Abdel Salam announced Tunisia would host a February 24 “Friends of Syria”

meeting. Qatari Prime Minister al-Thani welcomed Tunisia’s announcement and said it would be a good

opportunity to create clear international direction to help the Syrian people emerge from the crisis.s)

• (SBU) Embassy Cairo comments Saudi Foreign Minister al-Faisal called on the AL to open communications

with the Syrian oppoSition and provide assistance to the Syrian people.s/Embassy Cairo e -mail)

GCC ASKS AL -ARABY TO RECOGNIZE SNC

(SBU) Embassy Cairo comments the AL SYG reiterated during the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) meeting

his longstanding position Syrian National Council (SNC) recognition rests with individual Arab

states.(Ops/Embassy Cairo e-mail)

ATTACKS RESUME IN HOMS

(U) Sporadic rocket and gunfire killed at least four people in the Baba Amr neighborhood of Horns, following a

partial day’s lull in violence. Syrian security forces permitted some families in mainly Sunni Muslim

opposition areas to leave.Reuters)

UNCLASSIFIED U.S. Department of State Case No. F-2014-20439 Doc No. C05789138 Date: 10/30/2015

AL-ZAWAHIRI URGES MUSLIM SUPPORT FOR OPPOSITION

(U) Al-Qaida leader al-Zawahiri called on Muslims in Turkey and the Middle East to aid rebel forces in their

fight against supporters of Syrian President Asad in an interne video recording. Al-Zawahiri also urged the

Syrian people not to rely on the AL, Turkey, or the United States for assistance.euters)

Please see our classified website atttp://ses.state.sgov.gov

Drafted: AMSlack Approved: ABStorsve

Dist: State (all bureaus), NSS, OSD, NMCC, JCS, CIA, OSC, NCTC, DHS, DNI

SENSITIVE BUT UNCLASSIFIED

