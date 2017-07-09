VIDEO: Turkish Army soldiers behead Kurdish militants (18+ graphic)

09 Sunday Jul 2017

Posted by in news

By Chris Tomson

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (4:15 P.M.) – An amateur video published by a Turkish soldier on Facebook emerged on Sunday showing what appears to be the beheaded bodies of militants wearing the People’s Protection Units’ (YPG) insignia.

The highly graphic video depicts Turkish-speaking men in uniform holding the severed heads of Kurdish fighters whose bodies lay dead on the ground. Viewer discretion is advised:

Al-Masdar News cannot independently verify the footage nor the exact location of the footage.
Nevertheless, summary executions are common place for the Turkish Army during counter-insurgency operations against the PKK or its sister branch, the YPG. Another similar video featured the execution of female PKK militants was also leaked a couple months ago.

