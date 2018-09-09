The US Air forces ” Two US F-15 jets ” on September 8 carried out strikes using banned phosphorus bombs in Deir ez-Zor province, the Russian Centre for Syrian Reconciliation said in a statement.

“In Deir ez-Zor province on September 8, 2018, two F-15 aircraft of the US Air Forces carried out strikes on the settlement of Hadjin with the use of phosphorus incendiary munitions. As a result of the strikes, major fires were observed. Information on victims and injured are being clarified,” Major-General Vladimir Savchenko stated, stressing that the use of weapons with white phosphorus is prohibited by an additional protocol to the 1949 Geneva Convention.

The US-led coalition, consisting of more than 70 countries, is conducting military operations against Daesh in Syria and Iraq without UN or Syrian permission.

In August, former Commander of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor Military Assembly Fayez Esmer reportedly stated that the Pentagon was preparing to set up a missile defense shield in Syria’s northeastern cities of Al Hasakah and Rmelan.

In April, media reported that Daesh had succeeded in seizing the oil fields in the province of Deir ez-Zor in eastern Syria, which was its former key stronghold, with the group using the oil fields to raise funds for its terror state.

The US-led coalition conducted airstrikes on Deir Ez-Zor in 2017, claiming lives of six civilians, including three children.

Damascus accused the coalition of applying white phosphorus, prohibited by international convention, to damage infrastructure and kill civilians.

