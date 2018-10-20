Trump will believe anything Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman tells him, like butter wouldn’t melt in his mouth, as far as money is concerned.No one should sell lethal weapons to this Wahabi country that wants to spread Sharia Law around the world and continues to commit crimes against humanity on a daily basis.

Here is the evidence of what these mindless people are doing with arms purchased from UK and the US. Constantly killing civilians in Yemen and starving the children.Trump will not stop selling war planes to the KSA, even though they are the biggest threat to peace in this world, handing the weapons to terrorist groups to spread their way of life around the world.

The definition in the dictionary a of Wahabi: ‘

“a member of a strictly orthodox Sunni Muslim sect from Saudi Arabia; strives to purify Islamic beliefs and rejects any innovation occurring after the 3rd century of Islam”

So why on earth is Trump helping these crazy people, by selling them weapons and planes that can be turned on the Western World at any time. He has been so brainwashed by Israel to do so, because of a threat from Iran, that has never attacked any country unlike the US and now Saudi Arabia.

Now he will let Saudi Arabia get away with murder, just so that he can sell his planes.

The Khashoggi killing was not just a murder but a carefully planned murder.Al Jazeera reported on Tuesday that Salah al-Tubaigy – one of 15 Saudi agents sent to Istanbul the same day Khashoggi vanished – carried out the brutal act in front of the consul general Mohammed al-Otaibi.

“Tubaigy cut up Khashoggi’s body in the presence of the consul. The operation lasted seven minutes and Tubaigy told his colleagues to listen to music while he dismembered the body,” the sources said, citing recordings of the incident.

“Khashoggi was not interrogated before he was killed. He was insulted and beaten and then killed in the consul’s office, who was asked to leave so that Tubaigy could cut up the body.”

The sources added that Turkish authorities have recordings that indicate that Khashoggi was drugged and beaten before he was killed.

Tubaigy was one of 15 Saudi officials that arrived in Istanbul on two state-linked private planes on the day Khashoggi went missing.

According to recent reports Tubaigy, who the head of the Saudi Fellowship of Forensic Pathology, arrived in Istanbul equipped with a bone saw.

Trump believes the Saudi story that Khashoggi was killed in a fist fight???? A fist fight of one man against fifteen? So why didn’t they call an ambulance? Where is the body? Only a fool would believe that story.

It is amazing that Trump doesn’t get on his knees and kiss Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s shoes.

JLC/FOS