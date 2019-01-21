Israeli airstrikes killed 4 Syrian servicemen, left 6 wounded – Russian MoD

Israel says that its attacks are targeting Iranian forces stationed in Syria, and has warned Damascus not to retaliate. Syrian state media has claimed that two waves of attacks have been repelled by Syrian air defenses over the last 48 hours.

Israeli strikes against Syria have killed four Syrian soldiers and left 6 outhers injured, the Russian Defense Ministery has said. The ministry claims that Syrian forces have intercepted 30 Israeli missiles over the past 48 hours.

On Monday, Israel’s military published a short video purporting to show its attacks on Syrian anti-air batteries.

"During our strike, dozens of Syrian surface-to-air missiles were launched, despite clear warnings to avoid such fire. In response, we also targeted several of the Syrian Armed Forces' aerial defense batteries," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

“During our strike, dozens of Syrian surface-to-air missiles were launched, despite clear warnings to avoid such fire. In response, we also targeted several of the Syrian Armed Forces’ aerial defense batteries,” the IDF wrote on Twitter.

