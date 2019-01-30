CNN Shows Interview With 'Venezuelan Army Defectors' Appealing To US For Weapons. There Is Problem With Their Uniform

On Jauary 29, CNN released a video about “Venezuelan army defectors” that appeal to US President Donald Trump to arm them to defend “freedom” in Venezuela.

“As Venezuelan soldiers, we are making a request to the US to support us, in logistical terms, with communication, with weapons, so we can realize Venezuelan freedom,” one of the alleged defectors, Guillen Martinez, told CNN.

Another one, Hidalgo Azuaje, added: “We’re not saying that we need only US support, but also Brazil, Colombia, Peru, all brother countries, that are against this dictatorship.”

The ‘appeal’ came as the US is increasing pressure on the legitimate Venezuelan government in an attempt to change the political regime in the country. White House National Security Adviser John Bolton was even spotted with a mysterious note about the deployment of 5,000 US troops to Colombia, the US ally which borders Venezuela.

In this light, the military uprising or at least a partial defection will become a useful tool to overthrow the Maduro government and to push forward with the regime change agenda.

However, there is something strange with the defectors shown by CNN.

All defectors have ‘FAN’ badges on their uniform. FAN – Fuerza Armada Nacionales. This is an old-pattern, which has been abandoned in the Venezuelan military.

Now, Venezuela’s service members have another badge – FANB, which means Fuerza Armada Nacional Bolivariana. This fact be easily confirmed if somebody looks at photos and videos appearing online.

It seems that “Venezuelan army defectors” forgot lost some parts of their uniform while they were defecting. In fact the answer is clear they are “former soldiers”, who live “outside the country”.

This was admitted even by CNN in a text comment below the video. Despite this, the entire interview represents the situation like these guys just defected from Venezuela’s army and are now calling on the US to support.

The modern badges:

source