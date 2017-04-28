In a sickening new propaganda video, ISIS henchmen slit the throats of a dozen Syrian men who depicted hanging handcuffed from meat hooks in a slaughter house. The men, shown in orange jumpsuits, are alleged to be spies from Syria’s eastern city of Deir Ezzor.

Viewer discretion is advised – the footage below is highly graphic:

The revolting video was released during the Muslim holy time of Eid al-Adha. According to Islamic theology, Eid al-Adha celebrates when Allah stopped Abraham from sacrificing his son and gave him a lamb to slaughter instead.

Thus, according to ISIS’ devious interpretation of Islam, the spies are comparable to sheep worthy of slaughter. The video itself is entitled “The making of illusion” in Arabic.

Around 100,000 civilians live under ISIS siege in Deir Ezzor’s government-held districts.

source