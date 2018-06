Murder as Israel‘s 1 sport:

Blowing Palestinian children’s heads off!!!

This is the 13-year-old Palestinian child Yasser Abu-Alnaja who was shot & killed by an Israeli sniper in Gaza.

Israeli snipers hunted down a defenceless child just because they can!

STOP IsraeliCrimes

https://twitter.com/BitarSaif/status/1013005034408304641